* British navy chief warns over Scottish independence
* First Sea Lord says maritime defences would be weakened
* Nationalists argue Scottish defence has suffered under
London rule
By Belinda Goldsmith
LONDON, April 15 Scottish independence would
weaken Britain's maritime defences by splitting up bases,
infrastructure and staff, the country's navy chief said, the
first serving military boss to give a view on the consequences
if Scots vote to break away in September.
Writing in the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Tuesday, Admiral
George Zambellas said the nations that remained in the United
Kingdom if Scotland left the three-centuries-old union would
cope eventually but Scotland would feel a "deeper impact".
Scottish First Minister Alex Salmond faces increased
pressure over defence issues in an apparently choreographed
campaign this week ahead of the independence referendum
scheduled for Sept. 18.
On Sunday defence and aerospace industries cautioned
Scotland could lose its competitive edge because of uncertainty
over the future of the currency and taxation..
A group of 12 retired military chiefs on Monday said moving
to evict the nuclear submarine base from the Clyde River in the
event of a "yes" vote would cost billions of pounds, cut
thousands of jobs and create international resentment.
Defence Minister Philip Hammond will say in a speech to an
electronics company in Scotland on Tuesday that shared defence
forces provide "security and peace of mind" for the people of
Britain and Scotland's bond with the rest of the United Kingdom
is "precious".
He will also talk about the complexity of what he calls
"protracted" negotiations on the future of nuclear-armed
submarines should Scotland vote for independence.
WEAKEN BOTH NATIONS
Zambellas said he believed independence would "fundamentally
change maritime security for everyone in the United Kingdom" and
damage the heart of the navy's capabilities.
"While the continuing United Kingdom would eventually adapt
and cope, the deeper impact would be felt in Scotland, which
would no longer have access of right to the security
contribution of one of the finest and most efficient navies in
the world," he wrote.
"The effectiveness of the Royal Navy, following separation,
would weaken the security of both nations."
As well as being the home for Britain's four Trident
nuclear-armed submarines, the Royal Navy has 16 ships and
submarines and two commando units based in Scotland that employ
about 5,250 people.
The Scottish National Party (SNP), which runs Scotland's
devolved parliament, has promised to negotiate to maintain all
military bases in Scotland if there is a Yes vote in September
and before independence in March 2016.
After 2016, the party has vowed it would remove and ban all
nuclear weapons in the first parliament of independence, which
would mean the sure eviction of the Clyde River base, with the
rest to be negotiated.
The argument for independence is that Scotland will be
better off making decisions on its own - including about its
considerable energy resources - rather than have policies
dictated by London.
SNP defence spokesman Angus Robertson said Westminster was
to blame for a multi-billion-pound defence underspend in
Scotland and the loss of more than 11,000 jobs in the last
decade.
"Under Westminster, Scotland has nuclear weapons that we
don't need or want but not the naval vessels and marine defences
that a nation with our size of coastline and strategic position
should have," Robertson said in a statement.
"A Yes vote this year will ensure that decisions on
Scotland's defence are made in Scotland, and always reflect the
needs and interests of people in Scotland."
(Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)