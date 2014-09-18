Scotland's First Minister Alex Salmond (L) greets a voter outside a polling station during the referendum on Scottish independence in Strichen, Scotland September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

EDINBURGH With special front pages featuring flags and quotes from poet Robert Burns, Scottish and English newspapers caught the drama and sense of history surrounding Scotland's independence referendum on Thursday.

Most had cleared all other news from the front page.

The Daily Telegraph had a full-page photograph showing two men holding the blue and white Scottish Saltire and the red, white and blue Union Jack. Its only words were a quote from Burns: "Be Britain still to Britain true, amang ourselves united".

The Times featured a wrap around cover of the Union Jack. It said simply "D-Day for the Union" on the front and lines from Burns' "Auld Lang Syne" - "should auld acquaintance be forgot?" – were printed on the back.

The Financial Times headline read: "Beauty and terror leave Scots on the rack – and the brink of history". Its photograph showed the Scottish flag flying against a background of grey clouds.

Both the Scotsman and the Guardian chose "Day of Destiny" as their banner headline. The Guardian front page was taken up by a satellite map of Scotland, while the Edinburgh newspaper had a photograph of the entrance of the central counting centre in the Scottish capital.

The Dundee newspaper, the Courier, also featured a map of the country filled with selfie photographs. "Make your Mark," it urged Scots.

The Scottish Sun said "Yes or no - Scotland starts with blank page" and showed a montage of six hands holding pens over a white sheet of paper. The masthead had the union flag on one side and the Saltire on the other.

The Daily Record said "Choose Well Scotland" and also quoted Burns – "that man for man the world o'er shall brothers be for a’ that". On one side was a photo of a boy holding a "Yes" sign, on the other a girl holding a "No" sign.

The Independent showed a photograph of a hand holding the two flags. Its headline read "The 307-year-old itch".

The Herald said "Scotland’s Day of Reckoning". It featured a panoramic view of mist-covered hills and a loch, with a lone figure overlooking them.

(Reporting by Angus MacSwan, editing by Anna Willard)