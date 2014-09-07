LONDON, Sept 7 Britain's government will set out
plans in the coming days to give Scotland more autonomy on tax,
spending and welfare if it rejects independence in a referendum
on Sept. 18, British finance minister George Osborne said on
Sunday.
Osborne was speaking to BBC television after supporters of
Scottish independence took their first opinion poll lead since
the referendum campaign began.
"You will see in the next few days a plan of action to give
more powers to Scotland, more tax powers, more spending powers,
more .... powers over the welfare state and ... that will be put
into effect the moment there is a 'no' vote in the referendum,"
he said.
Osborne said the plan was being agreed by all three major
political parties in the British parliament.
(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William Schomberg; Editing by
Alison Williams)