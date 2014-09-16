LONDON, Sept 16 Support for independence in
Scotland has risen three percentage points to 48 percent, an ICM
poll for the Scotsman newspaper showed on Tuesday, two days
before a referendum on whether Scotland should split from the
United Kingdom.
The poll showed support among Scottish voters for staying in
the United Kingdom at 52 percent, falling from 55 percent in a
similar poll last month.
When the 14 per cent of voters who have yet to make up their
minds were included, support for the union was at 45 percent
while support for secession was at 41 percent, the Scotsman said
on its website.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, writing by Guy Faulconbridge,
editing by William Schomberg)