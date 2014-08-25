LONDON Aug 25 Scotland's pro-independence
leader Alex Salmond on Monday won a final U.S.-style TV debate
before Scots vote in a Sept. 18 referendum on whether to break
away from the United Kingdom, a snap Guardian/ICM poll showed.
In the survey, released soon after the end of the debate
between Salmond and Alistair Darling, the leader of the
anti-independence campaign, 71 percent of respondents said they
thought the nationalist leader had triumphed against 29 percent
who said they thought Darling had won.
The poll questioned more than 500 people. The headline
results excluded those respondents who said they were undecided.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Andrew Osborn; Editing by
Andrew Osborn)