EDINBURGH, Sept 13 Scottish support independence
has declined, a poll for Survation showed on Saturday, widening
the lead for the pro-union campaign just 5 days before Scotland
votes on whether to separate from the rest of the United
Kingdom.
A Survation poll on behalf of the pro-union Better Together
campaign found support for staying in the United Kingdom was at
54 percent, while 46 percent were planning to vote for
independence on Sept. 18, once undecideds were excluded.
Its last poll on Wednesday showed unionists on 53 percent
and separatists on 47 percent.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)