Members of the Orange Order march in Edinburgh, Scotland September 13, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

LONDON Supporters of keeping Scotland in the United Kingdom have a six percentage point lead over secessionists, an survey carried out for the Observer newspaper showed on Saturday.

The Opinium pollster said the survey showed the unionists on 53 percent and those wanting independence on 47 percent. Scotland votes in a referendum on independence on Thursday.

