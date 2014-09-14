Special Report - How a two-week army crackdown reignited Myanmar's Rohingya crisis
By Antoni Slodkowski, Wa Lone, Simon Lewis and Krishna N. Das
EDINBURGH Support for Scottish independence has risen, a poll for the Sunday Times showed, leaving a referendum on Thursday over whether to split with the rest of the United Kingdom balanced on a knife edge.
The Panelbase poll for the Sunday Times showed a rise in support for independence to 49 percent, up one point since last weekend, with pro-unionists at 51 percent.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
By Antoni Slodkowski, Wa Lone, Simon Lewis and Krishna N. Das
PARIS French far-right veteran Jean-Marie Le Pen said on Tuesday his daughter Marine, who faces centrist Emmanuel Macron in a May 7 presidential runoff, should have campaigned more aggressively for Sunday's first round, following the example of Donald Trump.