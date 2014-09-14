Pro-Scottish independence ''Yes'' signs are seen displayed in an office's windows in central Edinburgh, Scotland September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

EDINBURGH Support for Scottish independence has risen, a poll for the Sunday Times showed, leaving a referendum on Thursday over whether to split with the rest of the United Kingdom balanced on a knife edge.

The Panelbase poll for the Sunday Times showed a rise in support for independence to 49 percent, up one point since last weekend, with pro-unionists at 51 percent.

