EDINBURGH, Sept 17 Supporters of keeping
Scotland in the United Kingdom have a four percentage point
lead, the biggest opinion survey of the campaign showed just
hours before Scots vote in an independence referendum.
The poll, for the Times and Sun newspapers, showed Scottish
support for staying in the United Kingdom on 52 percent with
Scottish support for independence on 48 percent, excluding
undecideds who number 6 percent of voters.
YouGov said the poll showed men were much more supportive of
independence while most women broadly supported staying in the
United Kingdom. YouGov questioned 3,237 voters between Sept. 15
and 17.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout, editing by Guy Faulconbridge)