* Thousands of "Yes" supporters in streets of Glasgow
* Salmond confident of win
* Darling warns a split will be forever
(Releads with street scenes, adds queen, previous Edinburgh)
By Alistair Smout
GLASGOW, Scotland, Sept 14 Thousands of
independence supporters took to the streets of Scotland's
largest city, Glasgow, on Sunday as polls showed the rival camps
running desperately close just five days before a referendum
which could bring the break-up of the United Kingdom.
Separatist and unionist leaders worked across the country to
woo undecided voters among the four million people Scots and
Scotland residents who will vote on their future on Thursday.
Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond, who has
spearheaded the drive for independence, said he was confident
the "Yes" campaign would win.
"We're not aiming to win by one vote. We're aiming to
achieve a substantial majority if we can," he said on the BBC.
Alistair Darling, a former British finance minister and
leader of the "Better Together" campaign, warned that if Scots
vote to split from the United Kingdom, it would be an
irreversible decision that would bring economic doom and gloom.
With promises from British political leaders of greater
powers for Scotland in the event of a "No" vote, Scots could
have the best of both worlds, Darling said.
And Queen Elizabeth, coming out of a Sunday morning church
service near her Scottish residence Balmoral, told a well-wisher
she hoped Scots would think very carefully about the future.
In Glasgow, the blue badges of the "Yes" to independence
campaign dominated central Buchanan Street, with a convoy of
cars driving through the downtown waving "Yes" banners and
tooting horns. Buskers also sang in support of independence and
a bagpipe-and-drum band drew a large crowd.
The Glasgow vote will be crucial to the result, given the
city's size.
Thousands of people marched to the BBC headquarters,
complaining that the state-run broadcaster was biased against
the "Yes" campaign.
"We pay our license fees. We don't want them to favour us -
we were just marching for an impartial state broadcaster," said
Liz, a teacher.
Salmond has frequently accused the BBC - which could be
carved up if Scotland votes for independece - of siding with the
unionists. A BBC spokesperson said the corporation has been
"rigorously impartial".
But the incident showed the high emotions and divisions
stirred by the referendum, which could result in the end of the
307-year-old union with England and the break-up of the United
Kingdom.
"No one wants to forget what we achieved together during the
two World Wars. But where's the vision for the future?" said
Ian, an IT manager from Glasgow who had been on the march.
Independence supporters say it is time for Scotland to
choose its own leaders and rule itself, free of control from
London and politicians they say ignore their views and needs.
"No" campaigners say Scotland is more secure and prosperous
as part of the United Kingdom and the end of the union would
destroy three centuries of bonds and shared history as well as
bring in economic and financial hardship.
More than 4 million Scots as well as English and foreign
residents, from the Highands and Islands to Glasgow's gritty
inner city estates, are eligible to vote. The question on the
ballot paper will ask simply: "Should Scotland be an independent
country?"
Out of four new polls, three showed those in favour of
maintaining the union with a lead of between 2 and 8 percentage
points. But an ICM poll conducted over the Internet showed
supporters of independence in the lead with 54 percent and
unionists on 46 percent.
RELOCATION PLANS
Last week, Scottish-based banks including RBS said
they had plans to relocate should independence happen, big
retailers spoke of possible price rises north of the border and
Germany's Deutsche Bank warned of economic meltdown.
Salmond has dismissed this as a London-contrived campaign of
bullying and scare-mongering. However, the pound had dropped on
market concerns of a "Yes" victory and investors have pulled
billions out of British financial assets.
The biggest financial question is what currency an
independent Scotland would use. Salmond insists it would keep
the pound in a currency union with the rump UK, but Prime
Minister David Cameron and others have ruled this out.
Until September, all polls but one in 2013 had shown the
unionists with a comfortable lead. But such is the gravity of
the situation that finance minister George Osborne cancelled a
trip to the G20 meeting in Australia after the vote. Bank of
England Governor Mark Carney will leave the G20 meeting early.
The Queen's comment was taken by unionists as a sign of
support for Scotland remaining within the United Kingdom. A
Buckingham Palace source stressed that the queen was
constitutionbally above politics and would express no view.
Salmond has said she should stay on as Queen of Scots if
indpendence happens.
Meanwhile the head of the Church of Scotland appealed for
Scots to put their differences aside and reconcile after the
referendum, whatever the outcome.
In a nationally-broadcast sermon at Edinburgh's St. Mary's
Episcopal Cathedral, Reverend John Chalmers urged Scots to vote.
But he added: "The real success of next Thursday will be
that...every voice will continue to play its part in shaping the
kind of Scotland that people in Scotland vote for," he said.
(Additional reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Writing by Angus
MacSwan, Editing by Ralph Boulton)