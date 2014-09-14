By Guy Faulconbridge
| EDINBURGH, Sept 14
Queen Elizabeth II has broken
her silence over the Scottish independence vote, telling a
member of the public on Sunday that she hoped Scots would think
very carefully about the future when voting in a referendum that
could break up the United Kingdom.
The monarch, coming out of a morning service at a church in
Crathie near her Balmoral estate in Scotland, responded to a
remark from a well-wisher that they would not mention the
referendum.
"I hope people will think very carefully about the future,"
The Times newspaper reported Elizabeth as saying.
A vote for independence on Thursday would divide the kingdom
and although Elizabeth is assumed to back the union, she has
been extremely careful to avoid making public comments on the
referendum.
"This is totally impartial and reinforces the point that
this is a matter for the people of Scotland," a source at
Buckingham Palace told Reuters.
"The queen is constitutionally impartial, above politics and
has always said this is a matter for the people of Scotland,"
the source said.
Whatever the outcome of Thursday's vote, Queen Elizabeth is
still likely to be Queen of Scotland, since most Scots are keen
to retain her as head of state even if they vote to go it alone.
Should Scotland vote for independence, nationalists say
Elizabeth, who is 88, would remain Queen of Scotland although
they give no guarantee of the monarchy's long-term future
Scotland is close to Elizabeth's heart. Her mother was
Scottish and she spent much of her childhood there. Her late
sister Margaret was born there.
The country is the favourite summer destination for her and
her husband Philip, who leave London in August for their estate
at Balmoral, often joined by other members of the royal family.
Her only official comment on the referendum came in May in a
message to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.
"In this important year of referendum, we pray that whatever
the outcome, people of faith and people of good will, will work
together for the social good of Scotland," she said.
However, she gave an indication of her views on a split of
her realm during a speech to mark 25 years on the throne in 1977
when she referred to referendums on devolved governments in
Scotland and Wales, which were later rejected by voters.
"I number Kings and Queens of England and of Scotland, and
Princes of Wales among my ancestors and so I can readily
understand these aspirations. But I cannot forget that I was
crowned Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and
Northern Ireland."
(Additional reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Ralph
Boulton)