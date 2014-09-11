LONDON, Sept 11 Royal Bank of Scotland said it would relocate to London from Edinburgh if Scots vote for independence from the rest of the United Kingdom next week.

RBS, which has been based in Scotland since its formation in 1727, said that it intended to retain a significant level of its operations and employment north of the border.

"RBS believes that it would be necessary to re-domicile the bank's holding company and its primary rated operating entity (The Royal Bank of Scotland plc) to England," it said in a statement on Thursday.

(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Kate Holton)