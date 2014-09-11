LONDON, Sept 11 Royal Bank of Scotland
said it would relocate to London from Edinburgh if Scots vote
for independence from the rest of the United Kingdom next week.
RBS, which has been based in Scotland since its formation in
1727, said that it intended to retain a significant level of its
operations and employment north of the border.
"RBS believes that it would be necessary to re-domicile the
bank's holding company and its primary rated operating entity
(The Royal Bank of Scotland plc) to England," it said in a
statement on Thursday.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; editing by Kate Holton)