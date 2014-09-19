* RBS and Standard Life scrap plans for headquarters shift
* Scottish financial shares jump after independence rejected
* Lloyds could update its plans at strategic review
By Steve Slater and Carolyn Cohn
LONDON, Sept 19 Scotland-based Lloyds Banking
Group left the door open for a move to London amid
uncertainty over the future shape of the United Kingdom despite
Scottish voters' rejection of full independence.
British Prime Minister David Cameron pledged to devolve more
power to Scotland and other regions after the referendum made it
clear that Scotland wants a greater say on spending and
taxation, which could complicate the tax affairs of companies
with offices across the United Kingdom.
Lloyds, one of five lenders that had warned they could move
south in the event of a Scottish vote for independence,
responded to Friday's result by issuing a three-sentence
statement saying it would keep a "significant presence" in
Scotland and that it is focused on supporting lending to home
buyers and companies there. A spokesman for the bank declined to
comment further.
Rival Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), meanwhile, made
clear that it had scrapped contingency plans to shift its
headquarters to London and National Australia Bank,
which owns Clydesdale in Scotland, said it remained fully
committed to its operations.
Insurer Standard Life also said it had scrapped plans
to move, but the company founded in Edinburgh in 1829 warned
that further constitutional change is likely after the
referendum.
"We will consider the implications of any changes for our
customers and other stakeholders in our business to ensure their
interests are represented and protected," the company said.
The value of Scottish financial companies jumped by about 2
billion pounds ($3.3 billion) in relief at the rejection of
outright independence.
RBS was the top gainer among leading European banking stocks
, rising more than 3 percent, with Lloyds trading up 1
percent, TSB 2 percent and Standard Life 1.3 percent.
The cost of insuring RBS bonds against default fell to their
lowest level since May 2008, with the value of its five-year
credit default swap tightening by 14 basis points to 65 basis
points, Markit data showed.
Investors had withdrawn $1 billion from UK share funds in
the week before Scotland's poll, according to a BofA Merrill
Lynch Global Research Report.
Investors had feared that customers would withdraw their
money from Scotland's banks and life insurers if voters backed
independence and cast doubt over whether the country could
remain in the European Union and keep sterling as its currency.
In Spain, shares in Barcelona-based Caixabank and
fellow Catalonian lender Sabadell were outperforming
the index because Scotland's rejection of independence is seen
as dealing a blow to Catalonia's own secessionist movement.
The rise in Lloyds' shares and the reduced operational risks
could mean the government will resume selling its shares in
Lloyds soon, analysts said. The sale of RBS shares, however, is
still expected to be several years away.
Britain had to pump 66 billion pounds of taxpayer cash into
the pair to rescue them in 2008 and the government still owns 80
percent of RBS and a quarter of Lloyds.
TAIL RISK
Regardless of Friday's share price reaction, analysts said
that RBS and Lloyds could still move their registered offices to
England to ensure that the Bank of England remains their lender
of last resort and to remove any future uncertainty about where
they are based.
"I think the banks will redomicile in any case ... the tail
risk of another referendum is not worth taking," Bernstein
analyst Chirantan Barua said, adding that the political
sensitivities mean that banks may not announce any such moves
for some time.
Though Lloyds has a landmark headquarters on The Mound, a
distinctive dome on the skyline since 1806, it only moved to the
city when it acquired TSB in 1995 and is effectively run from
London, with a corporate brand less synonymous with Scotland
than that of RBS. Therefore, relocation of its registered office
may have little impact on jobs or other operations.
Lloyds, which also owns Bank of Scotland, could set out its
HQ plans in a strategic review due to be announced late next
month or early November.
Canada's lenders set a precedent for a shift in the 1970s,
when Bank of Montreal and Royal Bank of Canada
both moved their headquarters to Toronto from Montreal after a
rise in the movement for Quebec separatism raised uncertainty
about their future. Quebec did not split from Canada.
Scottish asset managers Aberdeen Asset Management
and Kames Capital, a unit of Dutch insurer Aegon, said
they do not expect to have to change how they do business in the
face of more devolution.
However, businesses and customers might put off major
decisions while they await for clarity.
One of the concerns that businesses may have is the question
of whether the United Kingdom will take on a United States-style
federal structure, broken down by region, said Ronnie Ludwig, a
private wealth accountant and partner with Edinburgh-based
Saffery Champness.
"I do not think it will be like that, but we do not have the
detail."
(1 US dollar = 0.6103 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Simon Jessop and Nishant Kumar in
London and Sarah White in Madrid; Writing by Carmel Crimmins;
Editing by David Goodman)