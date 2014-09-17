By Paul Sandle and Sarah Young
| CAERNARFON/YORK, Sept 17
vote for independence has lit hopes in other regions of Britain
that a reworking of political ties might boost their chances of
self-rule too.
London-based parliamentarians have been wrong-footed by a
late surge of support among Scottish voters planning to say
'Yes' on Sept. 18, and their consequent hurried promise to award
Edinburgh more economic decision-making if it stays part of the
union is being eyed by Manchester, Yorkshire and Wales.
A big gap has widened in Britain in recent decades between
cities and regions at each end of the country. The 'North-South
Divide' came about because manufacturing and mining industries
in the north and midlands failed while London and the south east
saw a boom in financial and media industries.
It's a source of bitterness for many British voters, who see
London as a city state increasingly detached from the rest of
the United Kingdom not just economically but culturally. And
analysts agree the government in Westminster has left whole
areas of the rest of the country to stagnate because they don't
have the power to tailor their own growth policies.
"While global competitors are free to invest in their major
cities, UK metros are at the mercy of central government, hoping
for a cut of a fixed pot of national income," said the RSA City
Growth Commission in a report chaired by economist Jim O'Neill.
The United Kingdom has one of the most centralised systems
of public finance of any major OECD country. The proportion of
taxation set by local government accounts for just 1.7 percent
of Britain's gross domestic product, compared to 5 percent in
France and 16 percent in Sweden, according to the RSA report.
Now however the Scottish referendum, coming after the United
Kingdom endured several years of recession, has prompted local
politicians, leaders and businessmen to shout louder for the
regional autonomy they need to boost growth in their areas too.
Nearly half of Britons - 48 percent - support more
decision-making powers being devolved to English and Welsh
cities and regions, according to a poll published on Tuesday
that was conducted by ComRes for ITV News.
YORKSHIRE FIRST?
In England's biggest county, Richard Carter launched the
"Yorkshire First" campaign in August, calling for devolution to
a regional government.
With a population the same size as Scotland and an economy
twice the size of Wales, Yorkshire is suffering because it has
the powers of neither, Carter says.
"It is a sad indictment that we live in the nation with 9 of
the 10 poorest areas in Northern Europe. If the existing UK
structures are working so well, why is it that London appears to
be hoovering up the wealth, vitality and energy of the regions
of the UK?" he said in an article on the campaign's website.
Speaking to Reuters, the 48-year-old business adviser
explained: "We need a state that works for all parts of the
kingdom. We don't want to be having the discussion we're having
with Scotland again in 100 years time about Yorkshire or the
North deciding enough is enough."
Elsewhere in the north, many inhabitants of Greater
Manchester agree.
The county in north-west England has a bigger population
than Northern Ireland and a larger economy than Wales. That
makes it a prime candidate for devolved powers, says Phillip
Blond, director of think tank ResPublica.
Blond published a report on Monday suggesting that
Manchester be given income-tax raising powers and control over
more public spending, in what could be "a blueprint for
independence for cities in England."
Meanwhile in Wales, which has a population of just over 3
million, Dafydd Wigley, the former leader of the nationalist
party, Plaid Cymru, thinks that his party will only be boosted
by a "yes" vote in Scotland.
Wales already has its own assembly but a lack of confidence
in the country's economic prospects since large parts of it were
scarred by the closure of heavy industry and mining has so far
muted support for further devolution.
Independence is supported by about 10 percent of voters,
Wigley says, and remains a long-term goal. Plaid Cymru believes
Wales should get more power to raise taxes and determine its
spending, on the same terms granted to Scotland.
"If there is a move towards a federal, or a quasi federal
model, then Wales and Northern Ireland would certainly expect
there to be similar provisions made for us," he said.
HOW FAR TO GO?
Yorkshire, with its white roses fluttering on flags over
city halls across the region, and Manchester, with its
engineering output and cultural profile, have, along with other
English cities like Liverpool and Newcastle, strong identities
that help fuel their inhabitants' desire for autonomy.
Not all parts of Britain can say the same however and so
far, attachment to local regions has not translated into
enthusiasm for what devolved power is currently available.
Towns and cities have been permitted to have elected mayors
since 2000 but few have taken up the opportunity. In 2012, 11 of
England's largest cities voted on whether to introduce an
elected mayor with 9 of them - including Manchester and
Newcastle - rejecting the idea.
In part this is down to public distrust of politicians.
Having seen lawmakers bail out banks that made massive losses
and award themselves pay rises while imposing budget cuts and
austerity measures on the general public, voters stayed away in
droves from recent regional elections suggesting many struggle
to see that involvement with the 'system' is the way forward.
And with a huge array of councils already in place across
the country - Yorkshire alone has 22 - the thought of more
demarcations across the country could be off-putting too.
"With more power being devolved to Scotland, many are
calling for the UK to move toward a more explicitly federal
structure with Westminster acting as an English-only parliament
on issues where power has been devolved, and as a cross-UK body
on issues deemed to cut across national boundaries,"
acknowledges JP Morgan in a report published on Tuesday.
"That may appear simple in principle, but creates a lot of
issues in practice. How does one delineate where the boundary
between "UK" and "English/Scottish/Irish/Welsh" stands?"
Or, as 71-year-old Yorkshireman Derrick Lund puts it: "How
far do you want to go? Are you just going to be Yorkshire? Are
you just going to be Copmanthorpe? Once you start going that
way, where does it end?"
Blond believes however that the recent explosion of Scottish
nationalism has woken Britons elsewhere to the possibilities
brought by devolution.
"If you can link devolution with renewal and revival then I
think you can change (people's opinions)," he said.
"What we have is an enormous level of unresolved antipathy
and no idea as to what the answers are, and what I'm suggesting
is that devolution is part of the answer and I think over time
people will gradually agree with us and support it."
