'We want to learn' - Iraqi girls back at school after years under Islamic State
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under Islamic State in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.
EDINBURGH Scottish voters have spurned independence by voting to stay in the United Kingdom, partial results showed with more than 60 percent of the votes declared.
Reuters calculations based on the partial results showed Scottish support for staying in the United Kingdom on 54 percent versus 46 percent for declaring independence.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Angus MacSwan, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Mike Peacock)
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under Islamic State in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.
ANKARA/ISTANBUL A defiant Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan denounced the West's "crusader mentality" on Monday after European monitors criticised a referendum to grant him sweeping new powers, which he won with a narrow victory laying bare the nation's divisions.