EDINBURGH Scottish voters have spurned independence by voting to stay in the United Kingdom, partial results showed with more than 60 percent of the votes declared.

Reuters calculations based on the partial results showed Scottish support for staying in the United Kingdom on 54 percent versus 46 percent for declaring independence.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout and Angus MacSwan, writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Mike Peacock)