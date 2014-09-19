'We want to learn' - Iraqi girls back at school after years under Islamic State
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under Islamic State in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.
EDINBURGH Scottish nationalist leader Alex Salmond conceded defeat on Friday over his bid to win independence and demanded the British government rapidly meet its promise of more powers for Edinburgh.
"Scotland has by a majority decided not at this stage to become an independent country. I accept that verdict of the people," Salmond told independence supporters in the Scottish capital.
Leaders of Britain's three main parties, shocked by the strong showing of the independence campaign in recent weeks, scrambled to offer Scots more devolved powers if they remained part of the United Kingdom.
"Scotland will expect these to be honoured in rapid course," Salmond said.
(Writing by Mike Peacock)
MOSUL, Iraq Iraqi schoolgirl Manar Mahmoud is eager to resume classes after years of life under Islamic State in Mosul, ignoring the nearby rattle of artillery fire.
ANKARA/ISTANBUL A defiant Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan denounced the West's "crusader mentality" on Monday after European monitors criticised a referendum to grant him sweeping new powers, which he won with a narrow victory laying bare the nation's divisions.