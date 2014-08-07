(Refiles to add dropped first name in second paragraph)
EDINBURGH Aug 7 Scotland's nationalist leader
was grilled on Thursday by opponents over his plans to keep
sterling if Scots vote for independence, just two days after a
poll showed he failed to win a television debate which was
dominated by the currency issue.
Alex Salmond says that if Scots vote for independence on
Sept. 18, Scotland will keep the pound even though British
ministers have repeatedly ruled out a currency union.
After a television debate in which Salmond was peppered with
questions about his "Plan B" for the currency given London's
opposition to any currency union, Salmond was again quizzed on
Thursday about his plans.
At First Minister's Questions in the Scottish parliament,
Scottish Labour Party leader Johann Lamont repeatedly asked
Salmond: "What is your Plan B?"
"It's Scotland's pound and we're keeping it," Salmond said.
"We cannot be stopped from keeping the pound because it is an
internationally traded currency."
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)