By Angus MacSwan
EDINBURGH, Sept 16 Alex Salmond wields no
claymore sword and appears only sparingly in a kilt, and yet he
has brought Scotland closer to independence than any Scottish
warrior since union with England more than 300 years ago.
Dressed typically in a business suit, the Scottish National
Party leader has used guile, charm and persistence over many
years to build a movement for independence. This campaign
reaches its climax on Thursday when Scots vote in a referendum
on whether to stay part of the United Kingdom or to break away.
A "Yes" vote for independence would mark a huge personal
victory for Scotland's First Minister but even if he loses,
opinion polls suggest the margin is likely to be narrow.
Rather than skulking off into the background, Salmond would
still have a big role to play, particularly in holding British
political party leaders to promises of greater powers for
Scotland if voters opt to stay in the United Kingdom.
Salmond has all but wiped out a large poll lead for the "No"
campaign, winning over many Scots with predictions of a
prosperous future in an independent state free of interference
from a London-based British political elite.
"The electorate are inclined to give Salmond the benefit of
the doubt," said David Torrance, author of the biography
'Salmond: Against the Odds'.
"Although he is quite a divisive character in many ways - he
can put people off as much as win them over - those who are
onside are prepared to go along with what he says to a
remarkable extent," Torrance told Reuters. "The cynicism which
is afforded to other politicians is often suspended with him."
Many voters have responded well to Salmond's assertions that
he will safeguard the National Health Service (NHS) despite
funding pressures. But his critics and opponents accuse him of
bullying, shouting down opposing views and making promises about
a "land of milk and honey" that he cannot possibly keep.
Scottish Labour Party leader Johann Lamont last week accused
Salmond of doing his best to divide Scotland, with a narrow
nationalism replacing patriotism. "We are told there is only one
expert in this debate, only one person who can be trusted - Alex
Salmond - and we have to risk our jobs, pensions and our NHS on
his say so," she said.
Salmond, nicknamed "Wee Eck" (Little Alex), says he wants a
more socially fair Scotland. "This is not about personality and
it's not about the party, it's about the future of the country,
and how they can secure a positive, more prosperous but also
more just future for Scotland," the 59-year-old former economist
told Reuters.
TEAM SCOTLAND
Salmond has a sharp and witty turn of phrase, and instant
recall of facts. The Spectator magazine, a bastion of English
conservatism, named him as its Politician of the Year in 2011,
citing the strength and popularity of both the man and his SNP
government.
Polling analyst Peter Kellner wrote in a commentary on
Monday: "He is arguably Britain's most skilled political
campaigner."
Torrance said Salmond was surrounded by a talented "Team
Scotland". "But at the same time he is significant in that he
can make everything sound plausible and desirable, even when he
doesn't have much supporting evidence."
Salmond has played a strategic long game, first bringing
together a divided SNP and then building broad support among
Scots ranging from Roman Catholics to Muslims. He has also
cultivated businessmen, although with mixed results.
His masterstroke, Torrance said, was to shape the debate so
he could shrug off suggestions that independence would lead
Scotland into deep uncertainty. Instead, he portrayed his
campaign as resistance to Westminster politics in a struggle of
hope over fear. "It got to the point that no matter how
legitimate questions about a certain issue were, it was cast as
scaremongering or bluffing," Torrance said.
RICH SOUTHERNERS
Salmond was born on New Year's Eve, known in Scotland as
Hogmanay, in 1954, to civil servant parents and raised in
government-subsidised housing in Linlithgow, near Edinburgh.
He studied history and economics at St. Andrews University,
where he encountered the perks of privilege. St. Andrews has
long been popular with upper-class English students - Prince
William studied there much later - and people close to Salmond
say the experience made him resent any suggestion of rich
southerners trying to direct Scotland.
Salmond joined the SNP in 1974 while at university. The
Scottish political landscape was shifting and the North Sea
started to produce oil in 1975, giving Scotland a financial
footing that would make independence seem credible.
He continued as a party activist while working at the
Department of Agriculture and Fisheries, where he met his wife,
Moira, and later at the Royal Bank of Scotland.
Former colleagues there describe him as a workaholic and
fiercely competitive. One said he had "an amazing confidence
bordering on arrogance".
Over time his style has mellowed and become more
conciliatory - his speeches today are leavened with witticisms
and Scottish slang. For years he wrote a racing column for a
Scottish newspaper, establishing a connection to the common man.
In 1979, the SNP was riven by factionalism after a
referendum on Scottish devolution failed. Some wanted all-out
independence, others were content with more powers. Salmond was
pragmatic, arguing that devolution was a step towards the real
goal, independence. By the late 1980s, with many Scots angered
by a new poll tax imposed by Margaret Thatcher's Conservative
government, Salmond seized his chance.
SNP members united in opposition to London and he emerged as
a modern leader ready to reposition the party as more socially
democratic and pro-European. In 1999 the Scottish Parliament was
re-established for the first time since 1707 after a second
referendum approved devolution under the Labour government of
Tony Blair.
Some colleagues say Salmond can be bullying and
bad-tempered. He quit as SNP leader for four years in 2000 to
focus on Westminster after a falling out. He capitalised on
growing unhappiness with Labour to beat the national ruling
party by a single seat in 2007, becoming First Minister at the
head of a minority Scottish government. In 2011 the SNP won an
overall majority even though the electoral system was designed
to encourage coalition governments.
Salmond has taken credit for many of Scotland's successes
while shifting the blame for failures onto Westminster. But
critics say the SNP has failed to deliver many policy changes
that it talked about in campaigning, despite already possessing
the powers to act.
Salmond plays the populist card, although one such move
backfired. In 2013, he drew accusations of staging a cheap stunt
for unfurling the Scottish flag at Wimbledon when Scot Andy
Murray became the first British man to win the tennis tournament
in 77 years.
However, he landed a blow on David Cameron last week after
the Conservative prime minister urged Scots not to vote "Yes"
just because they did not like "the effing Tories".
"I don't have to pretend to speak the language of the
people," Salmond said the next day. "I know how the people
speak."
