EDINBURGH, Sept 19 Scottish nationalist Alex
Salmond resigned as leader of his party on Friday and will quit
as First Minister of his country after losing an independence
referendum.
"For me as leader my time is nearly over but for Scotland
the campaign continues and the dream will never die," Salmond
told reporters in Edinburgh.
Salmond said he would not accept the nomination as leader of
the Scottish National Party at an annual conference in November
and that he would then resign as First Minister.
"After the membership ballot I will stand down as first
minister to allow the new leader to be elected," he said.
