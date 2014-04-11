A Scottish Saltire flag (L) and a Union flag of the United Kingdom fly above Standard Life House in Edinburgh, Scotland February 27, 2014. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Files

ABERDEEN, Scotland Against a backdrop of a huge blue-and-white Saltire flag, Scottish leader Alex Salmond issued a rallying cry on Friday to supporters of independence to use the next five months to secure the "opportunity of a lifetime."

Opening the Scottish National Party's (SNP) last conference before a September 18 referendum on independence, Salmond told a crowd that this was the chance to get what they had worked for since the party was formed 80 years ago.

While Scottish independence was seen as a long shot even a year ago, opinion polls lately have shown growing support among Scots for leaving the United Kingdom after three centuries, prompting even anti-independence campaigners to warn against complacency before the vote.

Salmond, 59, who is credited with transforming Scotland's ruling SNP into a modern, disciplined party that is both business- and welfare-friendly, said this was Scotland's chance to determine its own future.

"We look forward this year to the flowering of our nation, to the fulfillment of the hopes and dreams we have carried with us for so long," he told the SNP conference in Aberdeen, the oil capital of Scotland.

Salmond and other keynote speakers, including his deputy Nicola Sturgeon, hammered home common themes around independence to the 1,200 attendees.

Sturgeon drew laughter as she criticised what she called the anti-independence campaign's scare tactics to sway voters, citing former NATO boss George Robertson's claim this week that independence could be cataclysmic for the West and fuel the "forces of darkness".

Rather than preaching to the converted, however, SNP leaders will be hoping the media spotlight on the conference helps them get their message across to undecided voters about the benefits of going it alone.

While polls show the gap between the sides narrowing, with the "Yes" to independence vote attracting about 40 percent support and the "No" side 45 percent, about 15 percent of voters remain undecided.

GAME ON

"It is game on in the campaign - with support for Yes and No now virtually neck and neck," said SNP spokesman Derek Mackay to an auditorium of cheering party activists, who are orchestrating a grass-roots campaign to win over supporters.

The SNP, which runs Scotland's devolved parliament, says oil-rich Scotland can be prosperous and would benefit from making its own choices rather than letting politicians in London determine its path, such as offering free university education in Scotland and encouraging immigration.

It is also focusing on what it says would be the damaging consequences of a No vote, saying this would mean a new generation of nuclear weapons in Scotland, a possible exit from the European Union as Britain mulls a separate referendum on membership, and more austerity.

The main UK parties oppose Scottish independence, arguing that the United Kingdom is stronger together, economically and politically on the world stage.

Some businesses have raised concerns about the potential risks of independence, expressing doubts over what currency would be used in an independent Scotland, financial regulation, taxation, and EU membership.

But with 159 days to go until the vote, few are willing to call the result, citing the strength of the SNP campaign and with two major sporting events being held in Scotland this summer - the Commonwealth Games and Golf's Ryder Cup - which could buoy the independence mood.

Sturgeon called on Labour voters in Scotland, the main opposition party, that has lost ground to the SNP in recent years, to back independence.

"To everyone in Scotland, let us make this clear. A vote for independence is not a vote for the SNP. A vote for independence is a vote for democracy," she said.

