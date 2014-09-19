BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March
* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end
LONDON, Sept 19 Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor's said the rejection of independence by voters in Scotland had no impact on its AAA rating for the United Kingdom, nor its stable outlook for the rating.
S&P is the only one of the three main international ratings agencies to have kept the UK at AAA.
Economists said before Thursday's referendum that a vote for independence could have raised questions about the UK's status among the credit rating agencies, given the possibility of Scotland refusing to take on its share of UK debt and questions about how North Sea oil and gas assets would be split. (Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by David Milliken)
* Eaton Vance Corp reports March 31, 2017 assets under management