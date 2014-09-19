LONDON, Sept 19 Standard life said on Friday it had no plans to move from Scotland, after the country rejected independence.

"I am happy to confirm we have no plans to move any part of our business out of Scotland," a Standard Life spokesman told Reuters.

Standard Life said earlier on Friday it was watching any constitutional changes that may take place after the "No" vote.

