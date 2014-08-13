LONDON Aug 13 The Bank of England has
contingency plans in the event that a forthcoming referendum on
Scottish independence undermines Britain's financial stability,
Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday.
Speaking at a news conference in London ahead of a Scottish
independence referendum on Sept. 18, Carney said the bank was
ready to deal with any eventuality regardless of how Scots vote.
Polls currently show they are likely to reject a breakaway.
"Uncertainty about the currency arrangements could raise
financial stability issues," Carney told reporters. "We have
contingency plans."
Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond says an
independent Scotland could keep the pound even though British
government ministers have repeatedly ruled out a currency union.
(Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Andrew Osborn)