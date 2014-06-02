(Recasts, adds details, reaction, background)

By Alistair Smout

EDINBURGH, June 2 British Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative party promised on Monday to radically increase the Scottish government's spending powers if voters reject independence at a referendum in September and opt to stay in the United Kingdom.

The keenly awaited promise from the Conservatives over what further powers could be handed over from London if Scotland votes against independence at a Sept. 18 referendum followed similar plans unveiled by the two other major UK parties.

The Conservative party recommended giving the devolved Scottish parliament free reign to set income tax rates, air passenger duty, and greater control over welfare funding which would make Scotland accountable for 40 percent of its spending.

Although opinion polls show Scots remain doubtful about secession, the proportion backing independence has increased this year. About 15 percent remain undecided and surveys show greater devolution is preferred by many over independence.

As the battle over independence intensifies, major British parties have sought to woo voters with promises of further powers if Scotland stays in the 307-year-old union to ease fears that policies made in London will continue to dominate Scotland.

"We can now say clearly that, with a No vote this September, Scotland can have the best of both worlds; a strong and responsible Scottish Parliament underpinned by the security of the whole United Kingdom," Cameron said in a statement.

Scotland has had its own devolved parliament since 1999 and can legislate on issues such as education, health, the environment, housing, and justice.

But pro-independence campaigners argue that only a vote for independence can guarantee oil-rich Scotland the powers it needs to determine it own future and spending.

PATH TO INDEPENDENCE?

Cameron has taken a low-profile role in the increasingly heated debate about independence, aware he has limited appeal in Scotland where the Conservatives are unpopular.

Only one of the 59 Scottish members of the UK parliament is Conservative, prompting regular jokes that there are more giant pandas in Scotland - with two in Edinburgh zoo - than Tory MPs.

Historically the Conservative party has opposed devolving powers to Scotland, fearing this would pave the way to independence, but Ruth Davidson, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, said this position has changed.

A report commissioned by the Scottish Conservatives concluded the setting of rates and bands of income tax should be decided by the Scottish parliament while Westminster kept control over the setting a tax-free personal allowance.

The Conservative proposals on tax, which would accompany a cut in a block grant from London, go further than those from the opposition Labour party.

It also backed the creation of a new independent Scottish fiscal commission which would be responsible for producing official macroeconomic and fiscal forecasts in Scotland.

"After 15 years of devolution, it is now time for a mature parliament that is more accountable for the cash it spends," Davidson said in a statement.

But the Scottish National Party (SNP), which dominates the Scottish parliament and is leading the drive for independence, said the Conservatives' proposals fell short of what Scotland needed and accused the party of a trail of broken promsies.

"This is the party that opposed devolution tooth and nail. They broke promises for more powers in the past," SNP deputy leader Nicola Sturgeon said in a statement.

"This is the party that opposed devolution tooth and nail. They broke promises for more powers in the past," SNP deputy leader Nicola Sturgeon said in a statement.

"There now appears to be a consensus among all parties - even the Conservatives - for more powers for Scotland, but a Yes vote in September is the only way to guarantee those powers are delivered."