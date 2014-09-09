(Adds comments by head of French defence committee)
By Tim Hepher and Marine Pennetier
BORDEAUX, France, Sept 9 The head of one of
Britain's largest defence suppliers, France's Thales,
has voiced concerns over jobs and investment if Scotland votes
to leave the United Kingdom.
Speaking to Reuters as polls showed a surge in support for
Scottish independence, nine days away from a referendum, Thales
Chief Executive Jean-Bernard Levy said a 'yes' vote would create
uncertainty over investments on both sides of the border.
"It is very difficult to make any sort of predictions, (but)
it is clear that if it is cut off from Scotland, the rest of
Great Britain will have fewer resources to devote to defence and
this will inevitably lead us to re-examine our industrial
framework," he told Reuters.
"There would be questions over the capabilities we keep in
the UK and there would also be questions over the facilities we
maintain in Scotland," he said.
Thales is Britain's second-largest defence contractor, with
7,500 employees.
In Scotland, its facilities include a Thales Optronics
facility employing around 500 people at Govan, Glasgow, which
makes submarine periscopes for the Royal Navy.
British financial markets tumbled on Monday after an opinion
poll showed for the first time this year that Scots may vote for
independence in the referendum next week.
On Tuesday, a separate poll showed the rival campaigns
running neck-and-neck, with a surge in support for those who
wish to break away from the UK.
Levy was speaking on the sidelines of a French parliamentary
defence conference in southwest France, where the prospect of a
break-up of France's closest military partner vied for attention
alongside instability in Ukraine and tight Western defence
budgets.
"It is a major uncertainty. It would inevitably mean a
freeze in investments, and we would have to reflect before
making further investments in the light of the shrinking of the
UK," Levy said.
"I am also aware that this is very theoretical and we will
have to see the results of the referendum. But what's clear is
that a group like Thales aims to have as its base for investment
countries with ambitions and an amputated Britain without
Scotland would create questions for us," Levy said.
Scottish nationalists say they will ask Britain to remove
its nuclear weapons if Scots vote for independence. They say
they would maintain appropriate defence forces and seek to join
NATO.
Britain says it has no contingency plans for Scottish
independence as it believes Scots will vote to keep the union,
though the future of Britain's Faslane naval base in Scotland
would be thrown into question. Britain has four nuclear
submarines carrying Trident nuclear warheads operating out of
Faslane, western Scotland.
The possibility of Scottish independence has triggered
anxiety among countries facing their own nationalist movements,
such as France, Italy and Spain, and reminded defence and
security experts of the identity crisis facing some of its own
members as Europe wrestles with the Ukraine crisis.
"I think there could be agreements (with Scotland), of
course, but I am more concerned about the wider questioning of
frontiers and existing states," Patricia Adam, head of the
French National Assembly's Defence Committee, told Reuters.
"The idea that this can happen in Europe in regions like
Scotland - even though it isn't at all the same context -
demonstrates that frontiers are exploding and this is worrying."
(Additional reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Dominic
Evans)