* Pioneered by Scotsman Robert Fleming in 19th century
* 41 trusts based in Scotland, manage 23 bln pounds
* Discounts widen in run up to vote
LONDON, Sept 16 Invented by a Scotsman more than
a century ago, a fifth of the billions of pounds invested in the
UK investment trust sector still resides north of the border.
For how much longer is uncertain.
Trends among investment trusts, listed vehicles which can
themselves own shares in other companies, thus allowing a
diversified holding while limiting transaction costs, typify
increased corporate caution heading into Thursday's Scottish
independence vote.
Banks such as Lloyds and RBS have spoken of
relocating from Edinburgh if Scotland goes independent and the
investment trust sector could be another loss to Scotland, given
the 41 trusts incorporated there, which manage a collective 23
billion pounds ($37.3 billion), are all listed in London.
In the event of a "Yes" vote, trusts could opt to relocate
to England, a move one of the largest, the 2.5 billion pound
Alliance Trust, which serves savers as well as
shareholders, has already positioned for.
The Scottish trusts, pioneered by financier Robert Fleming,
have a total market value of 19 billion pounds and recent market
moves reflect increased uncertainties over the outcome of the
vote, which opinion polls show is too close to call.
Thirty-one of the 41 trusts traded at a discount to their
net asset value on Sept. 15, data compiled by Reuters showed,
and 22 had increased that discount or narrowed the premium from
the end of August.
Scottish-registered trusts have seen their average discount
widen from 4.9 percent to 6.5 percent, while their
English-registered peer group saw a smaller change in their
average discount, to 8.0 percent from 7.1 percent, Iain
Scouller, analyst at brokerage Oriel Securities said.
"It appears to be disproportionately hitting the Scottish
trusts, although if there's a switch back to 'No' in the next
day or so it could help the discounts narrow," Scouller said.
MARKET WEAKNESS
As well as increased volatility in the market around the
Scottish vote - the FTSE 100 Volatility index is up 43
percent since the start of September - broader market weakness
has also been impacted by weak economic data and poor earnings
growth, as well as reduced liquidity, said James Glover, client
director at JP Morgan Asset Management.
While UK mutual fund flows had held steady into early
September, after stripping out special flow movements, the pace
of outflows increased in the week to Sept. 12, with around $300
million leaving UK equity funds, data from Lipper showed.
Unlike traditional mutual funds, investment trusts are
"closed-ended", in that there will only ever be a certain number
of shares in the fund, which is legally and organisationally a
company.
The value of those shares is then expressed in relation to
the value of the investments the fund has made, with shares
trading at a discount or premium to net asset value.
Recent price action aside, the outlook for the industry in
Scotland in the event of a "Yes" vote would depend on how the
industry was regulated and under what tax regime trusts would
operate - with the potential for a Scottish chancellor to be
more generous than his or her counterpart in Downing Street.
"Investment Trusts are under UK tax regulation, and get the
capital gains-free tax treatment, so Scotland would need to
transpose (those) or write its own rules ... and decide 'do we
mirror them or do something different?'," said Julian Bartlett,
partner in financial services at consultants Grant Thornton.
Decisions would also be impacted by what a Scottish
government intended to do with the tax structure around
tax-exempt vehicles called individual savings accounts, said
Oriel's Scouller, while the fact most trust shareholders were
based outside Scotland could raise an additional currency issue.
Oriel's Scouller said he expected "most, if not all" of the
trusts to consider redomiciling. "By doing that you know what
the regulatory regime is, you know what the currency is and you
take away a lot of the uncertainties."
($1 = 0.6160 British Pounds)
