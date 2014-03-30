By Andrew Osborn
| LONDON, March 30
LONDON, March 30 The British government minister
responsible for Scotland warned on Sunday nationalists could win
an independence referendum this year because of complacency
among those campaigning to hold the United Kingdom together.
Speaking ahead of a Sept. 18 vote that will decide whether
Scotland breaks its three-century-old union with England,
Alistair Carmichael, Britain's Secretary of State for Scotland,
said nationalists had a huge "war chest" to fund their campaign
and appeared more "hungry" for victory.
"The biggest danger for the United Kingdom camp in this
whole argument is that people look at the polls. They show us
with a healthy lead consistently. As a consequence they think
this is not going to happen," Carmichael told BBC TV.
"Well I've got to tell everybody it could."
Opinion polls have long shown Scots would vote to reject
independence by a clear margin. But two recent polls suggested a
small swing towards the nationalist camp, led by Alex Salmond of
the Scottish National Party (SNP).
A TNS poll on March 25 showed that 42 percent would reject
independence, with 28 percent voting "yes" and 28 percent
undecided.
Carmichael, who was appointed in October last year to try to
inject more passion into the campaign to keep the UK together,
said the "no" camp - which includes all of Britain's three main
political parties - had to step up its performance.
"They (the nationalists) have got an unprecedented war
chest to pour into this campaign. We've got to realise what is
coming and as a consequence we've got to get our arguments in
place and our campaign as sharp as theirs."
He separately told The Observer newspaper there was a risk
that "no" campaigners would wake up to the threat posed by the
nationalists too late.
"I am not expecting to lose, but it is eminently possible
that they will be able to buy momentum with the advertising and
campaign resource they have. If they do, it could all get very
difficult."
Carmichael was speaking a day after British finance minister
George Osborne denied a newspaper report which quoted an unnamed
minister as saying Scotland could be allowed to keep the British
pound if it voted for independence, an issue at the heart of the
Scottish secession debate.
The SNP's Salmond said on Sunday the government's "panicky"
rebuttal of the story showed its opposition to an independent
Scotland using the pound was based on "bluff and bluster".
(Editing by Andrew Roche)