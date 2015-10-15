LONDON Oct 15 Scottish and U.S. investigators
have identified two Libyan suspects believed to have been
involved in the 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing which killed 270
people, Scottish prosecutors said on Thursday.
"The Lord Advocate has today, therefore, issued an
International Letter of Request to the Libyan Attorney General
in Tripoli which identifies the two Libyans as suspects in the
bombing of flight Pan Am 103," Scottish prosecutors said in a
statement.
"The Lord Advocate and the U.S. Attorney General are seeking
the assistance of the Libyan judicial authorities for Scottish
police officers and the FBI to interview the two named suspects
in Tripoli."
Libyan Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, the only person to have been
found guilty over the bombing, died in Libya in 2012 after being
released from prison on compassionate grounds.
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)