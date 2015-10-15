LONDON Oct 15 Scottish and U.S. investigators have identified two Libyan suspects believed to have been involved in the 1988 Lockerbie airline bombing which killed 270 people, Scottish prosecutors said on Thursday.

"The Lord Advocate has today, therefore, issued an International Letter of Request to the Libyan Attorney General in Tripoli which identifies the two Libyans as suspects in the bombing of flight Pan Am 103," Scottish prosecutors said in a statement.

"The Lord Advocate and the U.S. Attorney General are seeking the assistance of the Libyan judicial authorities for Scottish police officers and the FBI to interview the two named suspects in Tripoli."

Libyan Abdel Basset al-Megrahi, the only person to have been found guilty over the bombing, died in Libya in 2012 after being released from prison on compassionate grounds. (Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Kate Holton)