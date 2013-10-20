LONDON Oct 20 Ineos is not bluffing with its
plan to shut Scotland's Grangemouth oil refinery within weeks
unless workers agree by a Monday deadline to accept proposed
cuts in terms and conditions, the chemical company's chairman
said.
"It's really simple. The employees have a decision to make,"
Jim Ratcliffe told the Sunday Times newspaper. "They either want
a future for Grangemouth and are prepared to accept change or
they wish to continue to inflict damage on the company."
"This is not a bluff. The clock is ticking," Ratcliffe said.
Meanwhile the Unite union organised a protest outside the
plant on Sunday, involving hundreds of workers, against the
proposed changes, which include cuts in pension benefits.
It also took out full-page adverts in Scottish newspapers
saying Ineos was holding the country to ransom.
Politicians of major parties have urged both sides to get
back around the negotiating table to avert the possible
permanent closure of the refinery and petrochemical plant that
together employ well over 1,000 people.
Swiss-based Ineos said on Wednesday it had closed the
210,000 barrel per day refinery and petrochemicals complex
pending an outcome to the dispute.
The future of the refinery is being closely watched as it
supplies most of the fuel for Scotland and provides steam and
power to BP's Kinneil oil terminal, which processes North
Sea crude that comes ashore via the Forties Pipeline System.
A permanent shutdown could herald a new wave of closures in
the sector as the industry battles rising competition from new
plants in Asia and the Middle East and dwindling domestic
demand.
The union has said it cannot talk until the ultimatum on
pensions has been withdrawn, and the company said it will not
talk until all threat of strike action has been removed.
Unite's Scottish secretary Pat Rafferty said in a comment in
the the Herald Scotland that the union had offered to suspend
industrial action so talks could convene with the plant working.
"The company walked from these talks only to issue "sign or
be sacked" letters to staff. Clearly, the threat to impose
seriously detrimental new terms of employment - the first step
to wholescale casualisation at Grangemouth - on the workforce
must be withdrawn for any meaningful progress on the future of
the plant to ensue."
A union source said the deadline for acceptance of the
company's planned changes was 6.00 p.m. local time (1700 GMT) on
Monday.
He said the union, which disputes the company's analysis of
the plant's financial situation, was due to meet Ineos
representatives in the morning but he did not expect much to
come from it.
Ratcliffe told the Sunday Times: "This (shutdown of the
plant) has already cost a minimum of 20 million pounds ($32
million). If it stays shut, Grangemouth runs out of money quite
quickly on that basis. Ineos won't continue funding beyond a
reasonable amount of time and certainly has no obligation to."