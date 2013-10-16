* Refinery will take at least three weeks to restart-source
* Grangemouth "Hugely important complex"-Scotland's first
minister
* North Sea crude oil supply dependent on steam from
Grangemouth
By Simon Falush
LONDON, Oct 16 Britain may shut its second major
oil refinery in just two years in the fallout from a bitter
labour dispute at the Grangemouth refinery that provides most of
Scotland's fuel and is crucial to the pumping of crude oil from
the North Sea.
The dispute at Grangemouth, a valued part of Scotland's
infrastructure, highlights the problems confronting Europe's
refining industry due to rising competition from new plants in
Asia and the Middle East and dwindling demand at home.
Swiss-based Ineos said on Wednesday it had closed the
210,000 barrel per day refinery and petrochemicals complex and
may only re-open it if workers accept new working terms. Ineos
says Grangemouth has made losses for the past four years.
The clash revived memories of protests at another UK
refinery, Coryton east of London, which shut last year because
of bankruptcy at parent company Petroplus.
"The plant is shut down until Tuesday. It is not operating.
Tomorrow we will be putting a proposal to the workforce and we
are giving them the weekend to decide and expect a response on
Monday," an Ineos spokeswoman said.
"We'll review with stakeholders what the workforce says on
Tuesday and whether it re-opens depends on their response," she
added. A company statement had earlier said Grangemouth was
financially distressed and that the industrial action called by
the Unite union had inflicted significant further damage.
INFRASTRUCTURE
The plant plays a key role in Scotland's economy.
"This is a hugely important matter...whether it continues as
a major part of Scotland's infrastructure. It's a hugely
important industrial complex," Alex Salmond, Scotland's First
Minister said in a BBC interview.
Ineos said earlier this week it had begun winding down
operations at Grangemouth, ahead of a planned strike by Unite
union members over the treatment of a union representative.
Unite called the strike off earlier on Wednesday.
A source familiar with the situation said that it would take
around three weeks to get the plant back to full operations,
whenever a decision was made.
Unite, in keeping with the bitter tone of the long-running
dispute, accused Ineos of "economic vandalism".
"There is absolutely no reason for the site to remain shut -
the company is holding Scotland to ransom," said Unite regional
secretary Pat Rafferty.
The UK government said it had been working with the regional
government to ensure minimal disruption to supply.
"We have been working closely with the fuel industry and
Scottish government to put robust alternative fuel supply routes
in place," Edward Davey, Energy Secretary said.
Ineos, while readying the plant for shutdown, had been
taking shipments of oil products, which it was distributing to
customers, union sources said.
FORTIES PIPELINE
The refinery, owned jointly by Ineos and PetroChina
, also supplies steam and power to BP's
Kinneil oil terminal, which processes North Sea crude that comes
ashore via the Forties Pipeline System.
Traders of Forties crude continued to see no drop in supply
flowing into the pipeline as steam supply was not interrupted.
"There's no impact expected," said a source at a company which
produces Forties crude.
Underlying the immediate dispute with the union was Ineos's
plan to cut jobs and pensions at the petrochemical plant, which
it has said would have to close unless costs can be reduced.