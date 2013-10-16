* Fire broke out at unit during shutdown - owner Ineos
* Deal scuppered by extra Ineos demands - Unite union
* Dispute goes on over treatment of union representative
* Strike had threated pumping through North Sea crude
pipeline
(Writes through, adds union comment, detail)
By Simon Falush
LONDON, Oct 16 A strike at the Grangemouth
refinery in Scotland, which was due to start on Oct. 20, was
called off by the Unite union on Wednesday, although the dispute
that caused the action remained unresolved.
The refinery provides most of the fuel for Scotland, and is
also crucial to the pumping of crude oil from the North Sea.
The operator of the refinery and attached petrochemical
plant, Ineos, made no comment about the strike, but
a spokesman said there had been a fire when a unit at the plant
was being brought down to a "cold shutdown" status.
Unite had called the 48-hour strike over Ineos's treatment
of one of its representatives, Stephen Deans. The parties
subsequently agreed to hold talks under the auspices of the
independent arbitration service ACAS. But Unite said Ineos had
made unreasonable demands.
"Unite will now call off all industrial action with
immediate effect in order to protect this national asset from
the scandalous behaviour of its owner," said Pat Rafferty,
regional secretary of Unite.
"At 5 a.m. (0400 GMT) this morning, ACAS representatives
informed us that we could not conclude an agreement because a
list of fresh demands were placed upon us and because 'Jim
(Ratcliffe, Ineos chairman) wants an apology', and that this was
'a deal-breaker'," Rafferty said.
"I have never came across anything like this in over 30
years of employment relations, and it is utterly reprehensible."
Energy Minister Edward Davey welcomed the decision to call
off the strike and urged both sides to continue to seek
agreement with the help of ACAS.
Ineos said on Monday that units at Grangemouth, which has a
capacity of 210,000 barrels per day, were being shut down and
brought to a "cold status" ahead of the stoppage.
The refinery, owned jointly by Ineos and PetroChina
, is an important supplier of gasoline to Scotland
and the north of England. It also supplies steam and power to
BP's Kinneil oil terminal, which processes North Sea
crude that comes ashore via the Forties Pipeline System.
Separate from the immediate dispute with the union, but
adding to tensions, is Ineos's plan to cut jobs and pensions at
the petrochemical plant, which it says has been losing money
for four years and will have to close unless costs can be cut.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench; Editing by Jason
Neely and Kevin Liffey)