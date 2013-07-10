* Pentland Firth could generate maximum of 1.9 GW of power
* 1 GW seen more realistic, vs prior estimates of 10-20 GW
LONDON, July 10 Proposed tidal turbines in
Pentland Firth, which separates the Orkney Islands from mainland
Scotland, would generate much less power than previously
estimated, new research showed on Wednesday.
The Pentland Firth and Orkney areas of Scotland have some of
the best conditions to deploy marine energy.
Due to the strength and speed of its tides, the firth was
once called the "Saudi Arabia of tidal power" by Scotland First
Minster Alex Salmond.
New research led by the University of Oxford suggests,
however, that the maximum that Pentland Firth could produce
would be 1.9 gigawatts, with 1 GW a more realistic target.
That is far below previous estimates of 10 GW to as much as
20 GW. So far, the Crown Estate has entered into leasing
agreements for projects in the area with a potential capacity of
up to 1.6 GW.
The study was less optimistic about the firth's potential
because it took into account factors such as how many turbines
it would be feasible to build, how they would interact with each
other and variations from tidal cycles.
"Our study provides the first robust data about how much
energy it would be feasible to extract," said Thomas Adcock,
lead author of the report and fellow in engineering science at
Oxford University.
Pentland Firth could still generate power equivalent to
almost half of Scotland's annual electricity consumption, which
amounted to 37 terrawatt hours in 2011, Adcock added.
Currents around the Orkneys run at up to 5 metres per second
because of a very fast tidal stream between the Atlantic Ocean
and the North Sea.
A maximum of three rows of turbines could be deployed in the
Pentland Firth without disturbing the generation capacity of the
tidal flow, the study found.
Marine energy is still in its infancy worldwide compared
with other renewable sources such as wind or solar power. No
large-scale commercial wave or tidal facility is yet in
operation.
Britain is betting on its potential, aiming for 100 to 200
megawatts of wave and tidal energy installed by 2020 but has yet
to make the leap from prototype to full-scale arrays.
The full study was published in the journal Proceedings of
the Royal Society A.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Jane Baird)