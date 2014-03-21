LONDON, March 21 Holiday firm Thomas Cook
has become the latest British firm to warn about the
uncertainty caused by a referendum on Scottish independence,
with its chief executive also voicing concerns over a possible
UK poll on EU membership in 2017.
"There are two political uncertainties that are most
unsettling for business. The first is the Scottish referendum
and the second is the European referendum. Both create massive
uncertainty," Harriet Green told the Huffington Post.
Green adds her voice to the growing number of business
leaders who have entered the debate over Scottish independence
and EU membership, warning that they both create uncertainty for
companies in the world's sixth-largest economy.
Warnings over the Scottish poll have come from the bosses of
oil giants BP and Shell, as well as financial
services heavyweights Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS),
Standard Life, and Barclays.
Scotland will vote on whether to end its three centuries of
union with England in September, while Prime Minister David
Cameron has promised to hold an "in-out" referendum on British
membership of the EU if he is re-elected next year.
Green said the prospect of the EU vote was a threat to both
investment and jobs in Britain, and added that exit could make
holidays more expensive for British consumers.
Carmakers Ford and Nissan, financial services firms and
Airbus are among the firms that have urged Britain to
stay in the EU.
Thomas Cook employs 27,000 people across 17 countries, and
sells consumers in countries such as Britain and Germany
holidays in other EU-member states as well as other places.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)