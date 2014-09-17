LOS ANGELES, Sept 17 The United States will
closely follow the Scottish independence vote on Thursday
because it has potentially big economic consequences, a top
Obama administration official said.
"We think a strong, united UK is important as the UK has
been one of our best and most reliable partners for a very long
time," Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told students on Wednesday.
"It's an internal debate within the UK right now but
obviously there are potentially significant economic
ramifications," he said.
"We're all watching with great interest what happens
tomorrow."
