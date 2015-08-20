SAO PAULO Aug 20 The Australian unit of JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, agreed on Thursday to offer to buy at least 50.1 percent of outstanding shares in New Zealand technology firm Scott Technology Ltd for NZ$1.39 a share.

In a securities filing, Brazil's JBS said the respective tender offer will be made through its JBS Australia Pty Ltd unit. Under terms of the offer, Scott Technology, a long-standing supplier of technology services for JBS, is valued at about $42 million.

