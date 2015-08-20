SAO PAULO Aug 20 The Australian unit of JBS SA,
the world's largest meatpacker, agreed on Thursday to offer to
buy at least 50.1 percent of outstanding shares in New Zealand
technology firm Scott Technology Ltd for NZ$1.39 a
share.
In a securities filing, Brazil's JBS said the
respective tender offer will be made through its JBS Australia
Pty Ltd unit. Under terms of the offer, Scott Technology, a
long-standing supplier of technology services for JBS, is valued
at about $42 million.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Alden Bentley)