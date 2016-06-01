June 1 Scottish Financial Enterprise, the representative body for Scotland's banks, insurance companies and pension providers, said it appointed Jim Pettigrew as chairman, effective July 1.

Pettigrew will take over from Sir Ewan Brown CBE, who is retiring from the post after four years.

Pettigrew is chairman of CYBG Plc, owner of Clydesdale Bank.

