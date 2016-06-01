BRIEF-Delta Galil Industries' Q1 earnings per share $0.22
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
June 1 Scottish Financial Enterprise, the representative body for Scotland's banks, insurance companies and pension providers, said it appointed Jim Pettigrew as chairman, effective July 1.
Pettigrew will take over from Sir Ewan Brown CBE, who is retiring from the post after four years.
Pettigrew is chairman of CYBG Plc, owner of Clydesdale Bank.
(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
* Delta Galil Industries - started to run Vietnamese factory with 750 new employees in QRT, and are on track to have first orders shipped in April 2017
* Richard Allen, chief financial officer has retired from that office effective May 16, 2017