BRIEF-Egypt's Alexandria Flour Mills and Bakeries nine-month profit rises
April 23 Alexandria Flour Mills and Bakeries Co :
Sept 24 Scottish Salmon Co Plc
* The Scottish Salmon Company appointmed Fiona Larkin as Finance Director, effective Tuesday 23 September 2014.
* Ms Larkin joins the Company from Intergen UK Ltd, where she was Director of Business Performance and Financial Planning & Analysis. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 23 Alexandria Flour Mills and Bakeries Co :
* Qtrly net profit 1.7 million dinars versus 1.9 million dinars year ago