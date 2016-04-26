PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 22
May 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 26 Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday it had ordered energy supplier ScottishPower to pay a fine of 18 million pounds ($26 million) for customer service failings.
The regulator said that about 15 million pounds will be paid to ScottishPower customers that were affected by service issues and the rest will go to charity.
Ofgem said it began to investigate some of Spanish utility Iberdrola-owned ScottishPower's customer services in November 2014, giving one of Britain's "big six" energy suppliers monthly deadlines to improve. ($1 = 0.6899 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
SINGAPORE, May 22 Oil prices rose on Monday, supported by reports that an OPEC-led supply cut would not only be extended into next year but might also be deepened in order to tightening the market and prop up prices.