April 26 Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem said on Tuesday it had ordered energy supplier ScottishPower to pay a fine of 18 million pounds ($26 million) for customer service failings.

The regulator said that about 15 million pounds will be paid to ScottishPower customers that were affected by service issues and the rest will go to charity.

Ofgem said it began to investigate some of Spanish utility Iberdrola-owned ScottishPower's customer services in November 2014, giving one of Britain's "big six" energy suppliers monthly deadlines to improve. ($1 = 0.6899 pounds) (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)