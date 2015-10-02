BRIEF-Saudi Arabian Cooperative Insurance reports Q1 profit of 9.4 mln riyals
* Q1 gross written premiums 374.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 2 Discount broker Scottrade said on Friday that it believes it was the victim of a cyber attack from late 2013 to early 2014 that targeted client names and addresses.
The firm said in a posting on its website it was notifying an estimated 4.6 million clients of the breach and offering them identity protection services. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Jim Finkle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Q1 gross written premiums 374.9 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* First quarter of 2017, co recorded sales income in an amount of 6,369.35 million baht versus 7,015.76 million baht Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: