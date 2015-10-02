Oct 2 Discount broker Scottrade said on Friday that it believes it was the victim of a cyber attack from late 2013 to early 2014 that targeted client names and addresses.

The firm said in a posting on its website it was notifying an estimated 4.6 million clients of the breach and offering them identity protection services. (Reporting by Diane Bartz and Jim Finkle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)