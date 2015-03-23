By Claire Ruckin
| LONDON, March 23
LONDON, March 23 Classified advertising firm
Scout24 is expected to raise around 400 million euros ($436.20
million) of extra loans to refinance a portion of existing debt
on more attractive terms and pay a dividend to owners, banking
sources said on Monday.
Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone bought a 70 percent stake
in Scout24 from Deutsche Telekom for about 1.5
billion euros in February 2014. Deutsche Telekom retained a 30
percent stake.
The buyout was backed with 695 million euros of first- and
second-lien loans, which were due to be repriced in October 2014
but that plan was shelved after the company put an IPO on hold,
according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.
Scout 24 has now decided to raise an additional term loan C
and a call is due to take place with lenders on March 24 at 2pm
UK time to launch a consent and add-on term loan request, the
sources said.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Nomura are leading the
deal, alongside Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan
and RBC, the sources said.
The financing, which is subject to change, is expected to
include a dividend payment of around 350 million euros, while
around 50 million euros will be used to refinance Scout 24's
more expensive 50 million euro second lien loan, the sources
said.
Scout 24 has delevered to around 3.5 times Ebitda. The new
deal will releverage the company to around the 5.5 times,
approximately the same level as when the buyout loan was put in
place, the sources said.
"The financing should get support. The company is liked, it
has performed well and managed to delever," one of the sources
said.
Scout24 is a cluster of internet portals which includes
European car trading site AutoScout24 and real estate site
ImmobilienScout24.
Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman and Scout 24 were not
immediately available to comment.
($1 = 0.9170 euros)
(Editing by Christopher Mangham)