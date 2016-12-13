(Repeats to chain to snaps)
FRANKFURT Dec 13 Seven million shares issued by
major shareholders of German online marketplace Scout24
have been placed at 32 euros ($34.05) per share, one
of the banks organising the sale said.
Major shareholders, including Hellman & Friedman and
Deutsche Telekom, on Monday placed shares worth
roughly 244 million euros at the time.
JPMorgan on Tuesday said the placement, equating roughly 6.5
percent of the company's capital stock, has been successful.
($1 = 0.9398 euros)
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Edward Taylor)