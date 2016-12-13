FRANKFURT Dec 13 Major shareholders in German
online marketplace Scout24 on Monday evening sold
around seven million shares in the company, worth roughly 244
million euros ($260 million) at the time, the bank organising
the sale, Credit Suisse, said.
The placement equates to at least 6.5 percent of the
company's capital stock and Scout24 shares were indicated down
nearly 3 percent in after-hours trade following the news.
The firm's major shareholders, Hellman & Friedman and
Deutsche Telekom, held stakes of 27.3 and 10.9
percent respectively before the sale. They said they would
consider placing additional shares if there was ongoing demand.
($1 = 0.9399 euros)
(Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Tina Bellon; Editing by
Mark Potter)