FRANKFURT Dec 13 Major shareholders in German online marketplace Scout24 on Monday evening sold around seven million shares in the company, worth roughly 244 million euros ($260 million) at the time, the bank organising the sale, Credit Suisse, said.

The placement equates to at least 6.5 percent of the company's capital stock and Scout24 shares were indicated down nearly 3 percent in after-hours trade following the news.

The firm's major shareholders, Hellman & Friedman and Deutsche Telekom, held stakes of 27.3 and 10.9 percent respectively before the sale. They said they would consider placing additional shares if there was ongoing demand.

($1 = 0.9399 euros) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Tina Bellon; Editing by Mark Potter)