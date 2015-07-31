By Arno Schuetze and Alexander Hübner
FRANKFURT, July 31 Germany's biggest digital
classifieds group Scout24 is planning to list on the German
stock exchange in autumn and is set to to publish an intention
to float in early September, people familiar with the matter
said.
The group's management has scheduled meetings with analysts
next week to update them on the group's latest financial
performance and recent acquisitions, one of the people said.
The person said the flotation may value Scout24 at about 3.5
to 4 billion euros ($3.8 to $4.4 billion) including debt.
