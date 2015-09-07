FRANKFURT, Sept 7 Germany's biggest digital classifieds group Scout24 has revived last year's listing plans and aims to debut on the stock market this year, it said on Monday.

As part of the listing, Scout24 expects to issue new shares worth at least 200 million euros ($223 million) to reduce its debt while current shareholders will put some of their shares on the market, the company said in a statement.

Reuters reported in July that Scout24 was considering a listing.

Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners while Barclays, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley are acting as joint bookrunners, according to the statement.

Private equity firms Hellman & Friedman and Blackstone own 70 percent of Scout24, which they bought in 2014 for about 1.5 billion euros from Deutsche Telekom DTEGn.DE, which still holds 30 percent.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Atkins)