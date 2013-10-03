BRIEF-Savanna announces receipt of demand for payment pursuant to second lien credit facility
* Savanna announces receipt of demand for payment pursuant to second lien credit facility
Oct 3 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services on Thursday raised its underlying rating on Scranton Sewer Authority, Pa.'s sewer revenue bonds to A-minus from triple-B, citing the authority's healthy financial position.
The outlook is stable.
The rating upgrade is based on the authority's ability to sustain "a healthy financial profile characterized by consistently strong debt service coverage and liquidity metrics through the implementation of rate increases," S&P said.
* Savanna announces receipt of demand for payment pursuant to second lien credit facility
* Moody's upgrades Belize's issuer rating to b3 from caa2; stable outlook