US STOCKS-Wall St edges up on strong jobs data, IBM caps gains
* Dow down 0.04 pct, S&P up 0.19 pct, Nasdaq up 0.26 pct (Updates to open)
WASHINGTON, March 16 National CineMedia Inc and Screenvision LLC said on Monday that they had decided to scrap plans to merge after the U.S. government sued to block the $375 million deal.
The companies said "that after a thorough review of options" that it had decided to terminate the deal, which had been reached on May 5, 2014.
The Justice Department filed a lawsuit to stop it in November on antitrust grounds.
The case is U.S. v. National CineMedia Inc, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-08732. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc shares open at $21.00 in debut, above IPO price of $20.50 per share Further company coverage: