(Adds reaction from companies)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Nov 3 The U.S. Justice Department on
Monday filed a lawsuit to block National CineMedia Inc's
proposed $375 million acquisition of smaller rival
Screenvision LLC, a deal that would significantly concentrate a
niche advertising market.
The companies are the big players in the slice of the
advertising industry that books commercials to be shown in movie
theaters. The companies and theaters share in the revenue, the
Justice Department said in a statement.
If the deal were to go forward, the new, merged company
would serve 88 percent of all U.S. movie theater screens, the
department said.
National CineMedia's shares were down 22 percent on Monday,
after being halted prior to the Justice Department's
announcement.
The two companies create a 20-minute mix of ads and
entertainment segments to be shown before movie trailers, which
gives advertisers to access to captive moviegoers, the Justice
Department said in its complaint aimed at blocking the proposed
acquisition.
National CineMedia and Screenvision said that they planned
to defend the planned merger in court and argued that the fact
that they did not have national reach hampered them in competing
to advertise for national brands.
They also said that if the merger was allowed, they would be
able to lower costs for advertisers.
"With a better product we will generate more advertising
revenue for our theater circuit partners. Advertisers,
exhibitors and shareholders all will benefit from this
combination," NCM Chairman and Chief Executive Kurt Hall said in
a statement.
The department said that National CineMedia had been irked
by Screenvision's decision two years ago to become more
aggressive, cutting deals to sign up more theaters and lower
prices to advertisers.
"This strategy has allowed Screenvision to make significant
inroads at NCM's expense," the department said in its complaint.
The Justice Department concluded that advertising in
theaters was different from other forms of advertising because
it is shown on a large screen and because moviegoers cannot skip
through the ads. Furthermore, people who watch very little
television but go to the movies can be reached through these
advertisements, the Justice Department said.
National CineMedia is partly owned by three movie theater
chains: Regal Entertainment Group, AMC Entertainment Inc
and Cinemark Holdings Inc. It shows ads on
about 20,000 movie screens out of 39,000 total in the United
States.
Screenvision sells ads on 14,300 screens in the United
States. Carmike Cinemas Inc, the fourth-largest
exhibitor in the United States, owns 19 percent of Screenvision.
National CineMedia shares were off $3.52 at $12.38, while
Carmike shares were down 10 percent, or $3.30, at $28.75, after
earlier being down as much as 12.4 percent. The drop is Carmike'
biggest one-day percentage fall in more than 3 years.
In 2013, National CineMedia generated about $426 million in
gross advertising revenue while Screenvision produced
approximately $160 million.
(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Ros Krasny, Alan Crosby
and Steve Orlofsky)