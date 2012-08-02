Aug 2 U.S. broadcaster Scripps Networks Interactive Inc reported a quarterly profit above analysts' estimates as advertising revenue rose.

Net income attributable to Scripps rose to $142 million, or 93 cents per share, for the second quarter from $77.4 million, or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.

Scripps, which owns the Food Network and Home and Garden Television, said revenue rose 12.5 percent to $601 million.

Advertising revenue rose 12 percent to $417 million.

Analysts had expected a profit of 87 cents per share on revenue of $592.78 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the Knoxville, Tennessee-based company closed at $57.75 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.