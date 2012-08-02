Aug 2 U.S. broadcaster Scripps Networks
Interactive Inc reported a quarterly profit above
analysts' estimates as advertising revenue rose.
Net income attributable to Scripps rose to $142 million, or
93 cents per share, for the second quarter from $77.4 million,
or 78 cents per share, a year earlier.
Scripps, which owns the Food Network and Home and Garden
Television, said revenue rose 12.5 percent to $601 million.
Advertising revenue rose 12 percent to $417 million.
Analysts had expected a profit of 87 cents per share on
revenue of $592.78 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Knoxville, Tennessee-based company closed at
$57.75 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.