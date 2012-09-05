SEOUL, Sept 5 South Korean rechargeable battery maker, Samsung SDI Co Ltd, said on Wednesday it would pay $95 million to buy its German partner's 50 percent stake in electric battery maker SB LiMotive Co Ltd, ending a joint venture formed in 2008.

Samsung and German industrial group Robert Bosch GmbH are dissolving their partnership due to a disagreement over future strategy.

Samsung said buying full control will allow it to make faster strategic decisions and generate synergies with its rechargeable battery business.

