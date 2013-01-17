BRIEF-Prosten Health enters disposal agreement with Feng Tingting
* Expected that co will record an estimated net gain of approximately HK$26.5 million from disposal upon completion
LONDON Jan 17 SDL PLC : * Revenue is expected to be in a range of £269.0M to £270.0M (2011: £229.0M), compared with consensus expectations of £270.1m. * Pbta for the period are expected to be in the range of £35.0M to £36.0M, compared with consensus expectations of £36.1m.
* Expected that co will record an estimated net gain of approximately HK$26.5 million from disposal upon completion
MUMBAI, June 2 Anil Ambani, chairman of India's Reliance Communications, said on Friday he expected to complete two key deals to cut debt by September and that lenders had given the telecoms firm until the end of 2017 to overhaul its business.